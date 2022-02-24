West Bengal: Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar summons Assembly session at 2 AM on March 7

Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Thursday summoned an Assembly session at 2 AM on March 7.

Noting that the meeting time was "unusual and history of sorts in the making", the governor, however, said the decision was taken as per the recommendation of the state Cabinet.

"Invoking article 174 (1) of Constitution, accepting Cabinet Decision, Assembly has been summoned to meet on March 07, 2022 at 2.00 A.M," he tweeted.

"Assembly meeting after midnight at 2.00 A.M. is unusual and history of sorts in making, but that is Cabinet Decision," he added.

The governor had earlier sent back a recommendation by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for summoning the Assembly for the Budget Session, saying that as per constitutional provision, it must come from the state Cabinet.

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 04:07 PM IST