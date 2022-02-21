West Bengal: Budget session will start with Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar’s speech, says Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday said that the state budget session will start with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar’s speech.

“In the cabinet meeting, we have decided that the Governor’s speech will be there in the state budget session in the Assembly starting on March 7. The Governor is unnecessarily delaying the works of the state government by not signing the bills sent to him,” said the Chief Minister.

It can be recalled that on February 18, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took to Twitter and said that the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has to request him to address the Assembly session on March 7 and also that Mamata’s recommendation for convening Assembly session did not meet constitutional norms.

Taking to Twitter, Dhankhar on social media stated that he had returned the file as the recommendation was not made by the state cabinet as was the norm.

“Hon’ble CM Mamata Banerjee's recommendation to summon assembly on March 7 had to be returned for constitutional compliance as Guv summoned assembly on the recommendation made by the Cabinet after due compliance of Rules of Business under article 166(3) of Constitution,” Dhankhar tweeted.

On February 12, citing Article 174 of the Constitution, Dhankhar had prorogued the Assembly session.

“In exercise of the powers conferred upon me by sub-clause (a) of clause (2) of article 174 of the Constitution, I, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Governor of the State of West Bengal, hereby prorogue the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with effect from 12 February, 2022,” Dhankhar tweeted on February 12.

Published on: Monday, February 21, 2022, 09:36 PM IST