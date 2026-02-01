Dynastic Politics, Duty Or Something Else? The Real Story Of Maharashtra’s First Woman Deputy CM Sunetra Pawar | Sourced

Pune: On Saturday, Sunetra Pawar, wife of late Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, took the oath as Maharashtra’s first woman and 11th Deputy Chief Minister. While many have viewed the development as an emotional decision, critics of Maharashtra’s political landscape have raised questions over allegations of monarchy and dynastic politics. They have questioned her qualifications for the post, apart from being the wife of the late Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Public opinion and social media reactions remain divided, as the debate is being framed as one of emotion versus practicality. Supporters argue that Sunetra Pawar is the rightful heir to Ajit Pawar’s political legacy as Maharashtra’s longest-serving non-consecutive Deputy Chief Minister. They have even cited her experience in business and local Baramati politics. Opponents, however, point out that Ajit Pawar himself had to wait nearly 20 years after being elected to attain the post. It is being argued that the position of Deputy Chief Minister demands far more than emotional considerations.

Why Is The Dy CM Post Important In Maharashtra?

In Maharashtra, the post of Deputy Chief Minister (DyCM) has evolved into a position of substantial political and administrative importance. Despite having no explicit mention in the Constitution of India, this post has gained massive importance in recent years. Its significance stems largely from the state’s long history of coalition politics. Historically, almost every time, Maharashtra has had two or more parties sharing power in the government, except for in the 1962 Maharashtra Legislative Assembly election, when Congress won 215 out of 264 seats, gaining a majority single-handedly.

Since coalition governments became common, the Deputy Chief Minister’s post has been used to keep alliance partners satisfied and the government stable. It helps prevent internal conflicts and maintains balance within the ruling coalition. The role is rarely just symbolic, as Deputy Chief Ministers are usually given powerful departments such as Home, Finance, or Irrigation. These portfolios give them direct influence over law and order, state finances, and major development decisions.

Experts say that the position also serves as an instrument of social and regional representation, and it helps balance caste dynamics and geographic interests within the cabinet. Historically, leaders like Nashikrao Tirpude used the post to signal inclusivity, while figures such as Ajit Pawar transformed it into a parallel power centre with deep influence over bureaucracy and policy. In Maharashtra, the Deputy Chief Minister’s post is not symbolic -- it plays a crucial role in running the government and managing alliances.

Sunetra Pawar’s Journey

Sunetra Pawar was born on 18th October 1963 in Ter (Tagar), in the Dharashiv district (formerly Osmanabad), into a family deeply connected with public life. Her father, Bajirao Patil, and her brother, Padamsinh Bajirao Patil, were established politicians in the region.

She completed her Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) in April 1983 from SBES College of Arts & Commerce, in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, which is affiliated with Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (BAMU). This laid the foundation for her later work in business, rural development, and organisational leadership before she fully entered politics.

In December 1985, she married Ajit Pawar, who went on to become one of Maharashtra’s most influential politicians. For many years, she remained relatively low-profile. Political observers claim that after marriage, she focused on social initiatives rather than electoral politics. Sunetra became a social entrepreneur and environmental champion:

She founded the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI) in 2010, which focuses on sustainability and the development of rural areas. She has served as chairperson of Baramati Hi-Tech Textile Park. It is a major rural employment hub for women. She also led campaigns like the Nirmal Gram (clean village) movement across dozens of villages historically.

Entry Into Politics

In 2024, Sunetra Pawar made her first foray into electoral politics by contesting the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from the Baramati Lok Sabha Constituency. Being a Pawar family bastion for years, it became high stakes as, after the NCP split in 2023, both factions went head-to-head. She lost to her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, by 1.58 lakh votes.

But that defeat marked her shift from social work to formal politics. Shortly afterwards, she was elected unopposed to the Rajya Sabha and became an MP.

On 28th January 2026, her husband, Ajit Pawar, died in a plane crash in Baramati, leaving a major political vacuum. On Saturday (31st January 2026), just three days after his death, Sunetra Pawar was elected leader of the NCP legislature party and sworn in as Maharashtra’s first woman Deputy Chief Minister.

She has been given key departments, including State Excise, Sports & Youth Welfare, and Minority Development, continuing much of her late husband’s portfolio except for finance. Her rise came amid grief and urgency, with party workers chanting for Ajit Pawar’s memory at her swearing-in. Many see her appointment as a continuation of Ajit Pawar’s legacy during a fragile moment for the party and alliance.

A political expert in Pune, on condition of anonymity, said, “Unlike many political spouses who stay in the background, Sunetra had decades of on-ground social involvement. One who has deep study and has worked for years knows how she was connected to people through her rural development and environmental works. Also, her electoral debut and Rajya Sabha experience provide her with formal political exposure before taking executive office.”