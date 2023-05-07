Weather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to overcast skies; AQI satisfactory at '69' | File

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening on Sunday.

Mumbai's temperature on Sunday was 29.8°C while the humidity was 70%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 69.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.