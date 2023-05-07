Weather Update: Mumbaikars wake up to overcast skies; AQI satisfactory at '69'

Mumbaikars woke up to overcast skies on Sunday. The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted partly cloudy sky towards afternoon or evening on Sunday.
Mumbai's temperature on Sunday was 29.8°C while the humidity was 70%.
Mumbai AQI
As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 69.
For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.
