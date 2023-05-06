Mumbai Weather: City to witness clear skies today; AQI satisfactory at 60 | File

After a brief spell of unseasonal rains, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday predicted dry weather in the city till May 9.

Mumbai's temperature on Saturday was 29.8°C while the humidity was 67%.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 60.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

AQI of different areas in Mumbai

Colaba: 71 AQI Satisfactory

Andheri: 7 AQI Satisfactory

Malad: 63 AQI Satisfactory

BKC: 135 AQI Moderate

Borivali: 57 Satisfactory