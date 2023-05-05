 Mumbai weather: Light to moderate rains predicted in city, parts of Maharashtra for next five days; AQI satisfactory at 68
According to the IMD's temperature forecast for early days of May, most of Maharashtra will experience a pleasant summer with rainfall.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, May 05, 2023, 09:21 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Weather | File

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday, May 4, in its weather forecast report for Mumbai and overall Maharashtra stated that the city and some parts of the state would experience light to moderate rainfall and may also witness thunderstorms for the next few days until May 8.

Mumbai's temperature on Friday was 28.6°C while the humidity was 70%.

The weather agency noted that Mumbai would see partly cloudy sky to calm summer heat and there's even a possibility of light rain/ thundershower in the next 24-48 hours. Maximum and minimum temperatures very likely to be around 34°C. & 26 °C, respectively.

Mumbai AQI

As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI in Mumbai is currently in the 'satisfactory' category, with a reading of 68.

For context, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 is ‘satisfactory’, 101 to 200 is ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’.

SAFAR has also advised people with respiratory issues to reduce prolonged or heavy exertion outdoors, and to take more breaks and do less intense activities. People are also advised to wear a mask when going out, as the AQI can worsen due to dust and particulate matter.

Colaba 53 Satisfactory

Powai 53 Satisfactory

Sion 77 Satisfactory

Malad 109 Moderate

Kurla 139 Moderate

article-image

