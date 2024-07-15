Weather Update: Mumbai On Orange Alert, City To Experience Extremely Heavy Rainfall | PTI

Mumbai: The city of Mumbai experienced a substantial amount of rainfall over the past 24 hours, with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Disaster Management Department reporting significant precipitation across various parts of the city. According to data covering the period from 8:00 AM to 6:00 PM on July 15, Mumbai received a total of 18.63 mm of rainfall, with the eastern suburbs witnessing a whopping 165.53 mm and the western suburbs recording 148.34 mm, reported BMC’s Disaster Management Department.

The heavy rainfall was accompanied by high tides, with the first one occurring at 4:43 AM on July 15, reaching 4.32 meters, and the second at 5:09 AM, reaching 4.50 meters.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, which was later changed to orange for Monday morning, expecting heavy to very heavy rain. The IMD has continued the orange alert for July 16 in Mumbai, as well as Palghar, Thane, Ratnagiri, and Sindhudurg in the Konkan region.

On Monday, Mumbai recorded significant rainfall from 8:30 AM to 5:30 PM, with Santacruz receiving 48 mm and Colaba recording 21.2 mm. The highest rainfall in the region was in Ratnagiri at 90.8 mm, while the lowest was in Thane TBIA at 10.6 mm.

Despite the heavy rains, the city reported no major incidents. There were no occurrences of fallen trees or branches in the city, eastern or western suburbs.

IMD has issued an orange alert for Tuesday for palghar, thane, ratnagiri and Sindhudurg in konkan region and also for Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara. Meanwhile, Raigad district has been put on red alert with extremely heavy rainfall expected at isolated places.