 Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai; Waterlogging Leads To Traffic Snarls At Several Parts In City
IMD Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan.

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Monday, July 15, 2024, 02:12 PM IST
Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai; Waterlogging Leads To Traffic Snarls At Several Parts In City | X

Mumbai: Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the city of Mumbai causing traffic disruptions at low lying areas due to severe water logging. Traffic is extremely slow moving at Eastern Freeway towards CST, Dadar TT, JVLR near the Jogeshwari Flyover connecting WEH and at Andheri Kurla Road, Airport Road and Vile Parle East due to bad road condition due to heavy rains.

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in Mumbai on July 15. On Maharashtra weather situation, Sunil Kamble IMD director, Mumbai said, " We have given yellow alert for Mumbai and red alert for Ratnagiri, orange alert for Satara and Pune...we have received 200mm rain above normal in Mumbai...tomorrow we might change the alert to orange in Mumbai..."

IMD Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan. IMD said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely to occur in districts of Konkan."

Details about high tide and low tide for July 15

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), BMC officially said, "Mumbai city and suburbs will experience moderate rain in some places; in some places, heavy rain is likely."

Low Tide -12:15 hours - 2.51 Meter

High Tide - 17:57 hours - 3.34 Meter

Low Tide - (Next Day - 16.07.2024) 00:56 hours - 1.50 Meter

The regional meteorological Centre of Mumbai shared the local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. The post said, "Moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city and suburbs. Occasional heavy showers are likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C respectively."

