Mumbai Rains: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Mumbai; Waterlogging Leads To Traffic Snarls At Several Parts In City | X

Mumbai: Heavy rains continue to lash several parts of the city of Mumbai causing traffic disruptions at low lying areas due to severe water logging. Traffic is extremely slow moving at Eastern Freeway towards CST, Dadar TT, JVLR near the Jogeshwari Flyover connecting WEH and at Andheri Kurla Road, Airport Road and Vile Parle East due to bad road condition due to heavy rains.

#WATCH | Maharashtra | Rain lashes Mumbai city; visuals from CSMT



A Yellow alert has been issued for Mumbai by the IMD, for today pic.twitter.com/N4HjR2tP0b — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

IMD has predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall at several places in Mumbai on July 15. On Maharashtra weather situation, Sunil Kamble IMD director, Mumbai said, " We have given yellow alert for Mumbai and red alert for Ratnagiri, orange alert for Satara and Pune...we have received 200mm rain above normal in Mumbai...tomorrow we might change the alert to orange in Mumbai..."

#WATCH | On Maharashtra weather situation, Sunil Kamble IMD director, Mumbai says, " We have given yellow alert for Mumbai and red alert for Ratnagiri, orange alert for Satara and Pune...we have received 200mm rain above normal in Mumbai...tomorrow we might change the alert to… pic.twitter.com/TtnugtTvyq — ANI (@ANI) July 15, 2024

IMD Mumbai has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai, Thane and Palghar and warned of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Konkan. IMD said, “Heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places with extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places very likely to occur in districts of Konkan."

🗓️ १५ जुलै २०२४



⛈️☔ मुंबई शहर व उपनगरात काही ठिकाणी मध्यम स्वरुपाचा पाऊस कोसळेल;तर काही ठिकाणी अती जोरदार पाऊस कोसळण्याची शक्यता आहे.



ओहोटी - दुपारी - १२:१५ वाजता - २.५१ मीटर



🌊 भरती - सायंकाळी -०५:५७ वाजता - ३.३४ मीटर



ओहोटी - (उद्या - दि.१६.०७.२०२४) -… — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) July 15, 2024

Details about high tide and low tide for July 15

Taking to X (formerly known as Twitter), BMC officially said, "Mumbai city and suburbs will experience moderate rain in some places; in some places, heavy rain is likely."

Low Tide -12:15 hours - 2.51 Meter

High Tide - 17:57 hours - 3.34 Meter

पुढील २४ तासांसाठी मुंबई शहर आणि उपनगरांसाठी स्थानिक अंदाज.

शहर आणि उपनगरात मध्यम ते मुसळधार पाऊस पडण्याची शक्यता आहे. अधूनमधून जोरदार सरी पडण्याची शक्यता आहे.

कमाल आणि किमान तापमान अनुक्रमे ३०°C आणि २५°C च्या आसपास असेल. — Regional Meteorological Center,Mumbai (@RMC_Mumbai) July 15, 2024

Low Tide - (Next Day - 16.07.2024) 00:56 hours - 1.50 Meter

The regional meteorological Centre of Mumbai shared the local forecast for Mumbai city and suburbs for the next 24 hours. The post said, "Moderate to heavy rain is likely in the city and suburbs. Occasional heavy showers are likely. Maximum and minimum temperatures will be around 30°C and 25°C respectively."