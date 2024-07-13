Mumbai Weather Update: IMD Issues Orange Alert; City To Experience Heavy Rain For Next 24 Hours | FPJ

Mumbai: A potent monsoon warning has been sounded for Mumbai and eight other districts in Maharashtra, as the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an Orange alert for the region. The warning comes as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected to batter the area over the next 24 hours, with isolated areas likely to experience extremely heavy downpours.

The nine districts under Orange alert are Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar, Ratnagiri, Sindhudurg, Pune, Kolhapur, and Satara. For the next 24 hours, residents can expect moderate to heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with a possibility of very heavy rainfall at isolated locations. Maximum temperatures are expected to hover around 29°C, while minimum temperatures will remain relatively cool at around 24°C.

For the next 48 hours, the IMD predicts heavy rainfall in the city and suburbs, with a high probability of very heavy rainfall at isolated places. Temperatures will remain steady at around 29°C during the day and 24°C at night.

Mumbai experienced heavy rains on Friday morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas including APMC Market, Turbhe Mafco, Navi Mumbai, and King's Circle, Sion. Residents are advised to prepare for a prolonged wet spell over the next few days, as a yellow alert has been issued from July 13 to July 15.

Rainfall data collected over Maharashtra from 08:30 IST to 17:30 IST today reveals substantial precipitation across various districts. Ratnagiri district emerged as the top performer, with Ratnagiri station recording an impressive 113.2 mm of rainfall and Harnai station receiving 36.8 mm. Raigad also saw significant rainfall, with Alibag clocking 22.8 mm and Matheran receiving 67 mm.

Mumbai's Santacruz and Colaba stations recorded respective rainfall amounts of 7.7 mm and 9.6 mm, while Vikhroli in the Mumbai suburbs registered 16.5 mm and Bandra received 15 mm. Thane's TBIA observed 13.2 mm of rainfall. Other notable mentions include Mahabaleshwar in Satara with 94.8 mm, Dahanu in Palghar with 17.7 mm, and Poladpur in Raigad with 84 mm. Several stations in Sindhudurg also reported significant rainfall, including Awalegaon with 93 mm and Vaibhavwadi with 66 mm.