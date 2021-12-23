COVID-19: Maharashtra DCM Ajit Pawar reprimands assembly members for not wearing masks

Amid rising COVID 19 cases and Omicron Variant threat in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Thursday in the state assembly reprimanded the members for not wearing masks.

Intervening during the proceedings of the assembly, Pawar said except few members, the rest are not using masks in the house which he claimed is a matter of serious concern.

He also urged the Chair to remove the members, who are not wearing masks, out of the house.

Pawar said the Prime Minister is serious about the coronavirus pandemic and holding meetings in this regard. ‘’There is talk of imposition of a night curfew in some states. The virus spread is quite serious. The number of cases abroad is doubling within one and half days. The World Health Organization has estimated that five lakh people may die abroad,’’ he noted, adding that this needs to be taken seriously at this point in time.

Pawar urged all legislators including the Leader of the Opposition, to wear masks. ‘’If few members are feeling uncomfortable while speaking by wearing masks, they can remove it and use it again after their speech is over,’’ he said. Pawar has been particular to use masks even while speaking and in his public appearance.

Immediately after Pawar’s statement, ministers, the leader of opposition and legislators put on their masks.

Pawar has been consistently appealing to everyone to wear masks. At a recent public function, Pawar had pulled up NCP legislator and his nephew Rohit Pawar.

Pawar’s move came when the COVID 19 positive cases in the state on Wednesday crossed 1,000 mark and registered 1,201 cases. At the same time, the total number of Omicron Variant patients has surged to 65 of which 35 have been discharged following a negative RT-PCR test.

Published on: Thursday, December 23, 2021, 02:49 PM IST