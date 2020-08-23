We asked Mumbai Twitter to lists its favourite vada pavs in the city, check out their responses

A scrumptious deep-fried spicy potato patty wedged between soft white bread and served with a spicy garlic chutney is Mumbai's favourite street food. The humble Indian burger was first sold by a street vendor named Ashok Vaidya outside Dadar railway station in 1960's. Today, Mumbai's famous fast food is served isn't just limited to the street stalls, it is also served at cafes and restaurants.
On World Vada Pav Day 2020, we asked Mumbaikars to list their favourite vada pav stalls around the city and here are their responses: