World Vada Pav Day 2020: Mumbai's 'fastest fast food' is eaten by many, remembered by a few

Meanwhile, the chairman Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC) Bank Deepak Parekh, otherwise a non-vegetarian who loves fish on the menu, prefers vegetarian food at home and loves to snack on vada pav. Marathi film actor, Sachin Khedekar said although he did not know of this day, the snack is the best reminder of Mumbai’s culture. “Vada pav is the best fusion discovered in Maharashtra. A burger is nothing compared to our vada pav. A burger is the Non-Resident Indian cousin of our vada pav,” Khedekar said.