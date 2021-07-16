Watch videos: Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours.
Visuals of Water-logging at Mumbai's Gandhi Market area as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall:
Roads waterlogged in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall.
Maharashtra: Dahisar area of Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city this morning.
