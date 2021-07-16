Mumbai

Updated on

Watch videos: Parts of Mumbai face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning

By FPJ Web Desk

Mumbai: Parts of city face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning
Mumbai: Parts of city face waterlogging, following heavy rainfall this morning
File Photo: ANI

Heavy rainfall lashed parts of Mumbai on Monday morning causing waterlogging.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has predicted "light to moderate rain in city and suburbs with the possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for the next 24 hours.

Visuals of Water-logging at Mumbai's Gandhi Market area as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall:

Visuals from Eastern Express Highway:

Roads waterlogged in Gandhi Market area following incessant rainfall.

Maharashtra: Dahisar area of Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city this morning.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in