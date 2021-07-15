Navi Mumbai: Full list of COVID-19 vaccination centres issued by NMMC for July 16

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued a list of COVID-19 vaccination centres for beneficiaries on July 16. The vaccination centres shall be open for those who want to take second dose of Covaxin and Covishield. No first dose of Covaxin shall be administered.
Besides, vaccination for 18-44 years of age and above will also be held.
Drive-in vaccination will not be conducted while persons with disabilities will be given token on priority.
It also said that due to low availability of vaccine to the citizens coming to the vaccination center, priority will be given to the residents of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation area.
Areas under the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) will continue under the level 3 restrictions till July 19. The civic body has extended the restrictions for a week. On July 5, the civic body had extended for a week till July 12.
As the level 3 restrictions, all shops except essentials will be allowed to operate till 4 pm while malls and theaters will remain closed.
The daily fresh cases of COVID 19 in the city remains between 100 and 150 for one fortnight. However, the city falls under the level 2 restrictions due to low positivity rate and availability of oxygen beds.
