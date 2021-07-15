Navi Mumbai: NMMC says no special relaxation on Bakri-Eid, asks citizens to celebrate the festival at home

After the Panvel Municipal Corporation (PMC), the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) issued guidelines for the Bakr-Id festival on July 21. The civic body has cleared that there will be no special relaxation on the occasion and asked the citizens to follow the COVID norms while celebrating the festival.

“Bakri-Id or Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated by the Muslim community and there is custom to sacrifice animals on this occasion. Considering the contagious situation caused by COVID-19, the state government has decided to celebrate Bakri-ID in a simple manner this year,” said an official from NMMC, adding that guideline in this regard was already issued on July 2.

As per the state government guidelines, all religious activities in the state are banned due to COVID-19. Accordingly, the prayers should be performed by the citizens at their homes, not in mosques or public places.

Currently, all the cattle markets are closed, citizens have been advised to buy animals online or order over the phone.

While stressing symbolic sacrifices, the civic body has appealed to citizens to not crowd public places on the occasion.

Like in earlier years, the civic body used to make temporary slaughter places, but this year the community has been asked to celebrate the festival in simplicity and avoid crowding. Even the civic body suggested symbolic sacrifice and do not visit the mosque as they are closed due to the pandemic.