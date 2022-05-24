Watch video: Police on the lookout for six youths on top of one scooter in Andheri

Mumbai: The Mumbai Traffic Police are on the lookout for six young men who precariously rode on a single scooter, a video of which was shared by a citizen via Twitter on Sunday.

The citizen, Ramandeep Singh Hora, was passing by the Star Bazaar area in Andheri (West) on Sunday evening when he spotted the six youth perched atop the scooter in a very dangerous position. While five of the boys were squeezed onto the seat, the sixth was sitting on the shoulders of the last boy.

Hora took a short video and tweeted it, tagging the official Twitter handles of the Mumbai Police Commissioner as well as the Mumbai Traffic Police.

Hora's tweet received a response from the Traffic Police, who asked him for details regarding the location of the offence. Hora replied with the location and received a reply saying that the DN Nagar traffic division had been instructed to look into the matter.

The DN Nagar traffic division checked the tweet and ascertained that the location falls under the jurisdiction of the Oshiwara division and subsequently forwarded the matter to them for further action.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic, suburbs) Nitin Pawar said, “We are trying to trace the people seen in the video based on the number plate visible in it. We will verify the facts and take swift and strict action accordingly.”

The video has gone viral on Twitter, with 47,100 views since it was posted on Sunday.

Many Twitter users commented on the blatant disregard for the law and hoped that strict action was taken against the offenders.

Published on: Tuesday, May 24, 2022, 09:34 AM IST