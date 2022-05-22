Road widening work on old Mumbai-Pune highway begins; fewer traffic jams soon

The widening work on the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Khadki, which was stalled for the last several years is now underway, reports from Punekar news stated.

The Department of Defence has finally given the approval to hand over the two kilometres of land required for the widening of the old Mumbai-Pune highway in Khadki to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC).

Fewer traffic snarls can be expected on the road as it will be made 42 meters wide, which will end bottlenecks in the area.

From Dapodi onwards, the road gets narrower after crossing Sant Tukaram Maharaj Bridge on the Mula river to reach Bopodi, which leads to traffic snarls . The ongoing metro work on the road only adds to the problem.

The stretch of the National Highway 48 between Pune and Mumbai is known as the old Mumbai-Pune Highway.

Before the six-lane Expressway became operational in early 2000s, the old highway was the only direct road link between two metros.

