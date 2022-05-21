Edible oil tanker overturns on Mumbai-Ahmedabad Highway leading to spill; villagers rush to collect oil

An edible oil tanker overturned on Mumbai Ahmedabad Highway, near Dahanu, leading to around 12,000 litres of unfiltered oil being spilt on the stretch.

Meanwhile, seizing the opportunity, several villagers rushed to the spot with jerry cans to store the oil and take home for cooking.

Traffic was not affected on the highway as the tanker overturned on the side of the road.

Earlier on Thursday, a tanker filled with liquid ammonia collided with a tempo on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway near here in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.

Though traffic on the busy highway was affected for several hours, no one was injured in the accident, the officials said.

