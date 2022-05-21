e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Thane: Villagers conduct 'death ritual' of hospital in Bhiwandi to protest its 'mismanagement'

Thane: Villagers conduct 'death ritual' of hospital in Bhiwandi to protest its 'mismanagement'

Residents of adjoining villages on Friday brought a big portrait of the "dead" hospital, garlanded it before sitting down in front of the health care facility, where they performed the mock death rituals.

PTI | Updated on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:22 AM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay
Representative Image | Pixabay
Advertisement

Several people protested outside the government-run Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane district by conducting the "death ritual" of the medical facility over its "mismanagement".

Residents of adjoining villages on Friday brought a big portrait of the "dead" hospital, garlanded it before sitting down in front of the health care facility, where they performed the mock death rituals.

Through the demonstration, the protesters tried to bring to the notice of the authorities the "mismanagement" prevailing at the hospital and lack of basic facilities there, some of the participants said.

Later, a delegation of protesters met the hospital's superintendent, Dr Rajesh More, and held talks with him, who assured that the services will be improved.

Dr More also said that a 24x7 helpline would be made operational at the hospital with immediate effect and sufficient staff would be appointed to improve its functioning.

ALSO READ

Water cut in South Mumbai, eastern suburbs from May 24-27 Water cut in South Mumbai, eastern suburbs from May 24-27

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:22 AM IST