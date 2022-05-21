Water cut in South Mumbai, eastern suburbs from May 24-27

Mumbai: The BMC has said that there will be a 5 percent water cut from Tueday, May 24 to Friday, May 27, between 11 am to 3 pm.

As per reports, parts of South Mumbai, including Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Bhendi Bazaar Nariman Point, Churchgate, Fort, Crawford Market will be affected.

Moreover, parts of eastern suburbs including Kurla, Tilak Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, and Chembur will also be affected.

Earlier, this week, on May 18 and 19, there was a 24-hour water cut in parts of the eastern suburbs due to micro-tunneling work.

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 09:33 AM IST