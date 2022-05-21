e-Paper Get App
Advertisement
Home / Mumbai / Water cut in South Mumbai, eastern suburbs from May 24-27

Water cut in South Mumbai, eastern suburbs from May 24-27

Earlier, this week, on May 18 and 19, there was a 24-hour water cut in parts of the eastern suburbs due to micro-tunneling work.

FPJ Web Desk | Updated on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 09:33 AM IST

Representative Image | Pixabay
Representative Image | Pixabay
Advertisement

Mumbai: The BMC has said that there will be a 5 percent water cut from Tueday, May 24 to Friday, May 27, between 11 am to 3 pm.

As per reports, parts of South Mumbai, including Colaba, Cuffe Parade, Bhendi Bazaar Nariman Point, Churchgate, Fort, Crawford Market will be affected.

Moreover, parts of eastern suburbs including Kurla, Tilak Nagar, Govandi, Mankhurd, and Chembur will also be affected.

Earlier, this week, on May 18 and 19, there was a 24-hour water cut in parts of the eastern suburbs due to micro-tunneling work.

ALSO READ

Mira Bhayandar: Two held for extorting Rs 18,000 from grocer by posing as cops Mira Bhayandar: Two held for extorting Rs 18,000 from grocer by posing as cops
Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 09:33 AM IST