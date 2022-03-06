Watch Video: PM Modi launches Pune metro rail project; later travels by metro

Pune: In an endeavour to provide world-class infrastructure for urban mobility, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pune Metro Rail Project.

Prime Minister Modi is visiting Pune today to lay the foundation stone and inaugurate several development projects.

The Prime Minister earlier on Sunday, unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation. The statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-feet tall.

PM Narendra Modi bought a ticket before travelling on Pune Metro from Garware College to Anand Nagar. Meanwhile, he also interacted with students on board the metro.



According to Prime Minister's Office, the Pune Metro Rail Project project is being built at a total cost of more than Rs 11,400 crore. The foundation stone of the project had been laid by the Prime Minister on December 24, 2016. He will inaugurate a 12 km stretch of the total 32.2 km of the project today.

He will also inaugurate and inspect the Exhibition at Garware Metro Station and will undertake a metro ride from there to Anandnagar Metro Station.

The Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of rejuvenation and pollution abatement of the Mula-Mutha River projects. Rejuvenation will be done in a 9 km stretch of the river at a project cost of more than Rs 1,080 crores. It will involve works such as river edge protection, interceptor sewage network, public amenities, boating activity etc.



Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 12:05 PM IST