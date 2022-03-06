Pune: PM Modi unveils Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue in municipal corporation premises; WATCH

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday unveiled a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in the premises of Pune Municipal Corporation.

The statue is made up of 1,850 kg of gunmetal and is about 9.5-feet tall.

During his Pune visit, the prime minister will also inaugurate the Pune metro rail project, an official said.

Published on: Sunday, March 06, 2022, 11:53 AM IST