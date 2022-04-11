Watch Video: Now enjoy panoramic view from Vistadome coach in Shatabdi Express on Mumbai-Surat-Ahmedabad route

Mumbai: With a view to providing an enhanced travelling experience to the esteemed passengers, one Vista Dome coach has been attached in Train No. 12009/10 Mumbai Central – Gandhinagar Capital Shatabdi Express on temporary basis w.e.f today i.e. 11th April, 2022.

The Vistadome coach has features that include large glass windows, glass roofs, rotating seats, and an observation lounge, so passengers can witness breath-taking glimpses.

For the purpose of reservation in Vista Dome coach in Shatabdi Express, new Train No.02009/02010 will be applicable i.e the booking of Vista Dome coach will be available as Train No. 02009 /02010 at PRS counters and IRCTC website.

The Vistadome coach has a seating capacity of 44 passengers.

Published on: Monday, April 11, 2022, 10:53 AM IST