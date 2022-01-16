Central Railway's Vistadome coaches receive overwhelming response over the years

The Vista Dome coaches on Central Railway have received an overwhelming response from passengers. Whether it is the breath-taking views of the valleys, rivers and waterfalls along the Mumbai-Goa route or the spectacular views of the Western Ghats along the Mumbai-Pune route, these coaches with glass tops and wide window panes have proved to be a hit.

"The passengers travelling in the Vistadome coaches on this line get breath-taking views of valleys, rivers, hills, waterfalls, tunnels and the lush wilderness of the ghats in the rains as these special coaches come housed with large glass windows, glass roofs, observation lounges and passenger seats, which can swing up to 180 degrees" said Anil Kumar Jain, senior public relations officer of CR.

Central Railway has registered an occupancy of 20,407 passengers registering a revenue of Rs.2.38 crore between October to December-2021. The CSMT-Madgaon-CSMT Janshatabdi Express is the foremost with an occupancy of 100% i.e. 7,754 passengers registering a revenue of Rs.1.40 crore. The CSMT-Pune-CSMT Deccan Express is close behind with an occupancy of 90.43% i.e. 7,185 passengers and a revenue of Rs.50.96 lakh, followed by the Deccan Queen with 5,468 passengers and a revenue of Rs.46.30 lakhs. The Deccan Queen is more popular in the Up direction i.e from Pune to Mumbai with an occupancy of 94.28%.

The Vistadome coaches were first introduced in the Mumbai-Madgaon Janshatabdi Express in 2018. The immense popularity of these coaches led to the introduction of these coaches in the Mumbai-Pune Deccan Express with effect from June 26, 2021. Due to the huge demand from the passengers, the second Vistadome coach on Mumbai -Pune Route was attached to Deccan Queen from August 15, 2021.

The unique Vistadome coaches, apart from having a glass roof top has a number of extra-ordinary features like wide window panes, LED lights, Rotatable Seats and Pushback Chairs, GPS based info system, Multiple Television Screens, Electrically Operated Automatic Sliding Compartment Doors, Wide side sliding doors for Divyangs, Toilets with ceramic tile flooring etc. Last but not the least, the viewing gallery.

The Vistadome coach in the Deccan Queen has been refurbished and decorated by Matunga Workshop of Central Railway. The Vistadome coaches have boosted tourism and have revolutionized the concept of luxury travel on Indian Railways.

"For those who aren’t drawn to nature, each coach has an entertainment system integrated with digital display screens and speakers. The passengers can also access ‘content on demand’ and stream on their personal gadgets using Wi-Fi available on the train Each seat also comes with a socket to charge mobile phones.

But what lends it a truly exotic look is that the coaches have automatic sliding compartment doors and plush bio toilets, fitted with ceramic tiles. They are also attached with a mini pantry and service area, with a hot case, microwave oven, coffee maker, bottle cooler, refrigerator and a wash basin" said a senior officer or CR.

For Advocate Stanley Fernandez, who took the train on the occasion Christmas was reminded of the trains he took in Hong Kong a few years ago. “It was fancy, except you don’t get to see such natural beauty that we got to see here,” he says.

Similarly Sudhir Shinde from Thane, who travelled between Mumbai - Goa, in the December 2021, it gives feel of spending a holiday like a European countries.

