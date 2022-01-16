Navi Mumbai: Central Railway commissions new running room for crew, in Panvel - See Pics

Central Railway has commissioned a new running room at Panvel with a capacity of 58 beds on January 15, 2022.

Central Railway has commissioned a new Running Room at Panvel with the capacity of 58 beds on 15.1.2022. This comprises one 3 bed room for lady crew members. @RailMinIndia pic.twitter.com/PXtUfSIpoI — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) January 16, 2022

Earlier in October 2021, the Central Railway (CR) inaugurated a combined crew running room and a booking lobby (Main Line) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The newly commissioned G+5 building has a capacity of 192 beds, which is the highest on Central Railway, with separate rooms and washrooms for lady crew members. Railway officials said the running room would provide better comfort for the running staff, ultimately improving safety as it will help enhance their overall performance or efficiency, including alertness.

"Running rooms will be used by the running crew like Loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, goods guard. They will take rest after completion of duty or sign-off, before picking up the next duty or sign-on," said a CR officer.

The running room is associated with the Railway Crew lobby, where the crew (motorman, guard and loco pilots) gets all the essential information related to the train running. In addition to air-conditioned rooms for sleeping, the running rooms also provide subsidised meals

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:37 PM IST