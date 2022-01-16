e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Djokovic's hopes of playing Australian Open dashed after court dismisses tennis star's appeal against deportationIndia reports 2,71,202 new COVID-19 cases, 314 deaths in last 24 hours; Omicron tally rises to 7,743
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:36 PM IST

Navi Mumbai: Central Railway commissions new running room for crew, in Panvel - See Pics

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter/@Central_Railway

Twitter/@Central_Railway

Advertisement

Central Railway has commissioned a new running room at Panvel with a capacity of 58 beds on January 15, 2022.

Earlier in October 2021, the Central Railway (CR) inaugurated a combined crew running room and a booking lobby (Main Line) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The newly commissioned G+5 building has a capacity of 192 beds, which is the highest on Central Railway, with separate rooms and washrooms for lady crew members. Railway officials said the running room would provide better comfort for the running staff, ultimately improving safety as it will help enhance their overall performance or efficiency, including alertness.

"Running rooms will be used by the running crew like Loco pilot, assistant loco pilot, goods guard. They will take rest after completion of duty or sign-off, before picking up the next duty or sign-on," said a CR officer.

The running room is associated with the Railway Crew lobby, where the crew (motorman, guard and loco pilots) gets all the essential information related to the train running. In addition to air-conditioned rooms for sleeping, the running rooms also provide subsidised meals

Advertisement

ALSO READ

Indian Army unveils new combat uniform at Army Day parade; see pics Indian Army unveils new combat uniform at Army Day parade; see pics

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, January 16, 2022, 02:37 PM IST
Advertisement