Watch Video: Load deflection test of newly-built twin bridges on Thane creek completed

New Twin bridge on Thane creek is now ready. Load deflection test of newly built twin bridges near Thane using twin Diesel engines on each track was successfully conducted on Sunday. From wee hours of Monday slow local trains of CRs main line will be run via new twin bridge at Thane creek.

"Length and weight of each girder of this twin bridge is different. One is 32.5 meter long, having weight of 210 metric ton. Similarly 2nd girder is 29.1 meter long, which have weight of 190 tons" said a senior officer of MRVC adding that total cost of both girder is approx Rs 7.5 crores including launching cost and other cost.

This project is crucial for Central Railway as it will be a key factor in segregating the outstation and local train rail corridor and thus, improve the speed/frequency of the trains. Under this project Including this , three major and 31 minor bridges construed by MRVC.

"After completion of this block down slow local trains and Up slow local trains will run on designated alignment between Thane and Diva from Monday via newly constructed twin bridge at Thane creek" said Shivaji Sutar CPRO CR.

"Apart from that during this block, the west side newly laid track between Thane and Vitava Road under Bridge was cut and connected to the existing Dn and Up slow lines. For the commissioning of 5th 6th line between Thane and Diva total 24 cut and connection were required, off these work of 14 cut and connections now completed" said an officer of CR.

"Now only work 10 cut and connections of Diva ends remains. For those cut and connections work two major blocks one is around 18 hours and other is around 72 hours will be required" further added officials.

"Blocks shall continue on weekends till Thane-Diva 5th and 6th line gets commissioned by mid Feb 2022" said Sunil Udasi , Chief public relation officer of MRVC.

"Our esteemed commuters are requested to cooperate, as the work involves major infrastructural changes and may involve train delays till line finally gets commissioned as train speeds are gradually increased after ensuring consolidation of new track/new formation" further added Mr Udasi.

Similarly, dismantling of existing 4 turnouts and insertion and commissioning of 4 turnouts were also carried out with over head equipments and signal and tele communication work at Thane yard during 36 hours block on Sunday.

In addition, regular maintenance works of track, over head equipments signalling was also carried out in the shadow block.

Five tower wagons, two high power tamping machines, 6 JCBs, 2×2 Diesel multi locos and one ballast rake was used for carrying out these engineering, electrical and signal and telecommunication works.

Apart from that around 800 number of labourers, railway staff and officers were working on site, in shifts continuously. The work was monitored at the highest level in field by Central Railway and Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation (MRVC) officials., including CMD, MRVC Ravi Agarwal .

Published on: Sunday, January 09, 2022, 09:27 PM IST