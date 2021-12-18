In Photos l Thane: Illicit liquor den operating near creek busted by Narpoli police in Bhiwandi

The Narpoli police in Thane almost travelled 1 hour and 45 minutes taking the creek route to bust the illicit liquor den operating near the creek. The police have destroyed four dens and seized material worth Rs 3.68 lakhs.

The Narpoli police team comprising Chetan Patil, assistant police inspector and Rohan Shelar, police sub-inspector received information about illicit liquor dens being operated at Gaondevi mandir, Alimghar and Betavar areas in Bhiwandi. The team received information about the den being operated illegally and they are about to supply it in the market. "The team reached the spot near the creeks to find material use for making the illicit liquor and a huge quantity of drums full with liquor, vessels and nets used for the making," said a police officer.

The police team under the guidance of senior police inspector, Madan Ballal raided the four different den near the creek area. "We have seized a total equipment and liquor worth Rs 3.68 lakhs," added Ballal.

The police team destroyed the four illicit liquor dens based at forest and mangroves part of the creek.

The Narpoli police have registered a case against four people under the Maharashtra Prohibition Act. The case was registered against Avinash Patil, Dilip Patil, Yogesh Narayan Patil and Manohar Patil.

Ballal added the dens were operating on the border of the creek. "Taking the Bhiwandi route, which was hardly 15 minute would alert the operators. However, we took the long route to bust the den. We have registered a case against them and are in search of them. Notice had already been sent to them as per the procedure," he added.

