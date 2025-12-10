Mumbai Tragedy: Goregaon West Cylinder Blast Injures Three; One Critical After Chawl Wall Collapse | Representational Image

Three people were injured after a gas cylinder exploded in a chawl in Goregaon West early Wednesday morning. Although residents quickly extinguished the fire using buckets of water, the force of the explosion caused portions of the walls in two ground-floor rooms to collapse, injuring three occupants. Two of the victims are stable, while one remains critical.

Incident Reported at Rajaram Chawl

The incident was reported at 7:42 am at Rajaram Chawl in Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar-2. Local residents managed to douse the fire before the fire brigade arrived. According to civic officials, the blast caused partial collapse of the walls in rooms 180 and 181. Firefighters later disconnected the electricity supply to prevent further hazards.

Fire Confined to Household Materials

Fire officials confirmed that the blaze remained confined to plastic items and household materials within the affected rooms, with no additional spread.

Three Injured; One Critical

According to civic officials, 28-year-old Maltidevi sustained 30–35% burns. She received initial treatment at HBT Trauma Care Hospital before being shifted to Sion Hospital for advanced care.

Two others — Sarjan Ali Javed Shaikh (37) and Gul Mohammad Amin Shaikh (38) — were admitted to private hospitals in Borivali. Sarjan, who suffered injuries to both legs, is stable, while Amin remains critical with severe back injuries and is currently under ICU care.