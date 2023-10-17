 Watch Video: Leopard Sighting Causes Panic In Maharashtra's Kopargaon Town, Rescue Operation Underway
Tuesday, October 17, 2023
A frightening video has come to light from Kopargaon town of Maharashtra's Ahmednagar district, showing a leopard at a bus stand on Monday night. The incident sent panic among residents who tried to restrain the wild animal.

A video taken by one of the onlookers showed the leopard roaming on the streets of a residential area in Kopargaon. Panicked residents brought a net to capture the animal.

Forest depart rescues leopard

As the leopard was sighted in the residential area, people gathered to capture the incident on their mobile phones. The commotion seemingly distressed the leopard who appeared to find its way out. Some even threw stones at the wild animal.

The forest department reached immediately at the scene and began the rescue operation. According to local reports, the leopard was initially tamed but was attacked two people because of the commotion. A forest department official narrowly escaped the attack. The injured people have been undergoing treatment.

The leopard was found hiding the nearby forest near the bus stand. The forest department set up nets at two locations, and the police have issued a warning to residents to exercise caution.

