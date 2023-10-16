MP: Leopard Attacks Rail Employee In Ratlam

Representative Image

Ratlam (Madhya Pradesh): Railway employee Satish Meena sustained claw marks on his waist after a leopard attacked him in the Railway Colony on Sunday night. He was admitted to the Railway Hospital. The leopard also hunted a dog in the same locality.

After the incident, the forest department launched a search operation. It is suspected that the leopard may have strayed from the nearby forests into the city.

The forest department has issued alerts to residents, particularly those with young children, urging them to exercise caution and stay indoors at night.

Divisional forest officer DS Nigwal advised citizens to not roam at night for a few days. He explained that leopards tend to leave urban areas when they find solitude and can return to the forest.

This is not the first time a leopard has been seen in Ratlam. A year ago, there were reports of leopard sightings near JMD Marriage Garden in the city. More recently, a forest department team rescued a leopard near Sailana and released it back into the Dewas forest.