MP Elections 2023: Pakistan Migrant Is Congress Candidate From Indore-IV Seat

Raja Mandhwani |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): Perhaps for the first time in the state, a Pakistani migrant has got ticket to contest Assembly elections. Congress has fielded PL Mandhwani ‘Raja’ from Indore-IV seat, who had migrated from Pakistan in 1997.

Mandhwani got Indian citizenship after 12 years in 2009.

The Congress has fielded him on one of the toughest seat for the party i.e. Indore-IV where he will challenge BJP MLA Malini Gaud, a former mayor, who won the seat for the last three times.

Mandhwani was born in Jacobabad district of Sindh province in Pakistan in 1963 and moved to India after 34 years in 1997.

Mandhwani remained active in social work and became the vice-president of Sindhi Panchayat, Pujya Jacobabad Panchayat, one of the biggest Panchayat of Sindhi community and was later elected as the president of the Panchayat.

Party is betting on Mandhwani as he is a Sindhi, and the community form a sizeable vote bank in Indore –IV.

Earlier, party had fielded Sindhi community’s Govind Manghani in 2008 who was defeated by Gaud with the margin of 28,000 votes.