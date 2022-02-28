Watch video: Fire breaks at Kanjurmarg high rise

On Monday afternoon, massive fire broke out at a high rise in Kanjurmarg. According to reports, the incident comes from N G Royal Park building, Kanjurmarg East.
Around 10 fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. Further details awaited.
Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
