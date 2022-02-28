e-Paper Get App
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:41 PM IST

Watch video: Fire breaks at Kanjurmarg high rise

FPJ Web Desk
Advertisement

On Monday afternoon, massive fire broke out at a high rise in Kanjurmarg. According to reports, the incident comes from N G Royal Park building, Kanjurmarg East.

Around 10 fire tenders are present at the spot and fire fighting operations are underway. Further details awaited.

Watch the video:

ALSO READ

'Strongest is he, who stands alone': Sanjay Raut lauds Ukrainian Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid... 'Strongest is he, who stands alone': Sanjay Raut lauds Ukrainian Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid...
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'action-distraction' tweet goes viral, check here Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'action-distraction' tweet goes viral, check here

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 02:34 PM IST
Advertisement