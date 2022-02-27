''Strongest is he, who stands alone' ': Sanjay Raut lauds Ukrainian Prez Volodymyr Zelenskyy amid Russian offensive

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut, on Sunday, tweeted a picture of the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and quoted lines from author Ruskin Bond. The tweet was written in Hindi and read, “That man is strongest who stands alone!”

The photo of the Ukrainian President amidst the Russia Ukraine crisis is doing rounds on the internet, however according to fact checking sources, the picture (also tweeted by Sanjay Raut) holds no link to the recent conflict.

When reverse image searched via Google, the first image posted on Getty Images suggested in its description that the image was from his visit to the front-line positions of the Ukrainian military in Donbass on December 06, 2021. Thus, the image being old and fake with respect to ongoing crisis.

Published on: Sunday, February 27, 2022, 11:43 AM IST