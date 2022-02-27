Prince William, Kate Middleton applaud Ukraine President Zelenskyy
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton have spoken out in support of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
They backed Ukraine and its leader amid attacks from Russia in a message via Twitter on Saturday. "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the tweet read.
Russian forces continue advancing 'in all directions'
Russian forces have been instructed to resume their advance into Ukraine "in all directions" after Kiev refused to hold negotiations, the Russian Defence Ministry has said.
All units were ordered to mount an offensive in accordance with the operation plan, Defence Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said during a briefing Saturday, Xinhua news agency reported.
Abramovich relinquishes control of Chelsea, still owns club
Roman Abramovich symbolically diminished his status as Chelsea owner by appearing to take himself out of the decision-making process after facing calls to completely give up control of the Premier League club following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
More flights under 'Operation Ganga' to evacuate stranded Indian nationals in Ukraine
A total of three flights carrying stranded Indian nationals took off from Hungary's Budapest in the last 24 hours amid intensified Russia and Ukraine War.
The evacuation operation named as 'Operations Ganga' is being extensively activated from Poland, Romania, Hungary and Slovakia. Camps have been set up in these countries at the borders with Ukraine
Russia-Ukraine Crisis: US, EU, UK to sanction Russian central bank, block SWIFT
Russian forces blow up gas pipeline in Ukraine's Kharkiv
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)