Prince William, Kate Middleton applaud Ukraine President Zelenskyy

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge Prince William and Kate Middleton have spoken out in support of Ukraine and its President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

They backed Ukraine and its leader amid attacks from Russia in a message via Twitter on Saturday. "In October 2020 we had the privilege to meet President Zelenskyy and the First Lady to learn of their hope and optimism for Ukraine's future," the tweet read.