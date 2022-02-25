e-Paper Get App
Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

Nawab Malik arrest: 'What kind of democracy is being run in our country?' asks Sanjay Raut

FPJ Web Desk
Sanjay Raut | ANI

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking on NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's arrest said that central agencies and the Governor's post are being misused in India.

"This is very disgusting politics. When you lose elections....Central agencies and Governor House are being misused in the country - look at what is happening in West Bengal. What kind of democracy is being run in our country?" Raut said.

