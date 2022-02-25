Nawab Malik arrest: 'What kind of democracy is being run in our country?' asks Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut while speaking on NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Nawab Malik's arrest said that central agencies and the Governor's post are being misused in India.

"This is very disgusting politics. When you lose elections....Central agencies and Governor House are being misused in the country - look at what is happening in West Bengal. What kind of democracy is being run in our country?" Raut said.

This is very disgusting politics. When you lose elections....Central agencies & Governor House are being misused in the country - look at what is happening in West Bengal. What kind of democracy is being run in our country?: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena on NCP leader & min Nawab Malik pic.twitter.com/Ya1sefQGA1 — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2022

ALSO READ Allegations against Nawab Malik appear to be 'well-founded', says PMLA court

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 11:31 AM IST