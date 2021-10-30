Watch video: As Aryan Khan walks out after 28 days in jail, here is a look at timeline of events in Mumbai cruise drug bust case

Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, walked out of the Arthur Road prison, after 22 days in the central Mumbai facility following his arrest during a drug raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

Aryan came out of the prison shortly after 11 am, a day after a special court issued his release memo.

Immediately after walking out of the prison, he entered a waiting car and drove to his house Mannat in suburban Bandra, 12 km away.

Timeline of Aryan Khan case - From his arrest to release

Oct 2: Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) raid cruise ship Cordelia that was bound from Mumbai to Goa and seize 13 gm Cocaine, 5 gm Mephedrone, 21 gm Charas and 22 pills of MDMA or Ecstasy and register a case. Some persons detained.

Oct 3: Actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha were arrested and produced before a magistrate. The magistrate remands the trio in NCB custody till the next day.

Oct 4: Aryan and others produced before the magistrate again. The NCB claims photos and chats in Aryan's phone point to an international drug trafficking. The court remands them in further custody till Oct 7.

Oct 7: Court denies further custody sought by the agency and says grounds cited for further custody are vague. Simply remanding them in custody would amount to a violation of their fundamental rights guaranteed under the constitution. Remands them in judicial custody. Aryan seeks bail.

Oct 8: Magistrate rejects bail plea of Aryan, Arbaaz and Munmun. Says plea not maintainable before it.

Oct 9: Aryan seeks bail before a holiday sessions court. Says he is falsely implicated and that no drugs were recovered from him, as also admitted by the NCB.

Oct 11: His advocates seek an urgent hearing of his bail plea. Court asks NCB to reply on Oct 13.

Oct 13: Aryan's bail application gets adjourned till Thursday, 12 PM (October 14) by Mumbai sessions court.

Oct 14: A Mumbai Special NDPS court reserves its order for October 20 on bail application of Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha. Aryan Khan fails to secure bail and gets sent back to jail till Wednesday, October 20.

Oct 20: Special NDPS court rejects bail plea.

Oct 21: Shah Rukh Khan meets Aryan Khan in Jail.

Oct 26: Bombay HC started hearing the bail plea

Oct 28: The Bombay High Court will resume hearing the bail application and Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha, who are accused in the drugs-on-cruise case, were granted bail by the court following the three-day hearing in the case.

Oct 29: Bombay High Court issued a detailed bail order of Aryan Khan which stated that the accused should appear before Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) every Friday and was asked to surrender his passport. A physical copy of Aryan Khan's bail release order was also kept inside, yesterday.

Shah Rukh Khan's actor-friend Juhi Chawla stood as surety for his 23-year-old son before the special court, designated to hear cases related to the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Oct 30: The Jail officials opened the bail box outside Arthur Road Jail at about 5:30 am today to gather bail orders.

Aryan Khan was released after 11 am.

Malik vs Wankhede

Maharashtra Minister and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik on Friday alleged that there is a conspiracy to defame the state government and it is executed through Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.

"I have been saying conspiracy to defame Maharashtra government and people is being executed via Wankhede," Malik told the media here.

"It's a BJP conspiracy. Yogi Maharaj wants a Film City in Noida. It is their misconception if they think 'UPwood' will come up by defaming Bollywood," he added.

Referring to Wankhede, Malik said, "the man who was doing everything to ensure that Aryan Khan and others are not given bail was knocking on the court's door yesterday".

He also said that Wankhede's family has written to letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday that they are Marathis and he should help them.

"Nawab Malik's family also has been in this city for 70 years. I was born in 1959 and have been a citizen of this city. Is Nawab Malik not a Marathi?" he said.

Aryan Khan, son of actor Shahrukh Khan, was granted bail in the drugs-on-cruise case by the Bombay High Court on Thursday.

Apart from Sameer Wankhede, the NCP leader took a jibe at Kiran Gosavi who is the witness in the drugs-on-cruise case and said, "The man who was dragging Aryan Khan to NCB office, is now behind bars," he added.

Gosavi, arrested by Pune City Police on charges of cheating in the 2018 case, was sent to police custody on Thursday for eight days by a city court. He will remain in custody till November 5.

Wankhede had moved Bombay High Court on Thursday over the enquiry against him by the Maharashtra government and demanded a probe by CBI or any central agency in the extortion case which was disposed of by the court later on.

Earlier, Prabhakar Sail, a witness in the Mumbai cruise raid case had alleged that the NCB Zonal Director and some other NCB officials had sought Rs 25 crores from Shah Rukh Khan in order to release his son Aryan Khan.

