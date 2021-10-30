Mumbai: BEST driver injured in accident dies; three others critical - watch video

Mumbai: The 52-year-old Brihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) bus driver, who was injured in a bus accident on the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road at Dadar on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries on Friday. The driver, Rajendra Kale, was in critical condition after he rammed the bus into a dumper truck. Eight people, including the driver and conductor, were injured in the accident.

According to sources, Kale, who was behind the wheel of BEST Tejaswini bus on route number 22, which was on its way to Pydhonie from Marol on Wednesday, succumbed to his injuries on Friday morning, at around 10.52 am. The incident took place near Dadar TT after this bus climbed down the Matunga (E) flyover on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Road and was heading towards Dadar TT.

A video clip from the CCTV grab showed that at around 7.15 am, a red coloured BEST bus made a stop followed by a dumper truck on the right lane. In front of this truck, there were two four-wheelers, just before a traffic signal, which is when the Tejaswini bus came speeding and rammed into this dumper truck.

While the eight injured persons were admitted to the civic-run Sion hospital, by Friday, one had succumbed, four are still critical and three were discharged. The driver and cleaner of the dumper truck, however, were apparently unharmed and they got off quickly to check on the bus.

While Matunga Police had registered an offence against Kale and booked him for rash driving among other sections of the Indian Penal Code and Motor Vehicle Act, no arrests will be made now, due to his death.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 12:00 AM IST