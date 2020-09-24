Watch: Office-goers flout social distancing norms at Dadar station as torrential rains hit Mumbai

The Central Railway's (CR) suburban services resumed later in the evening on its main line, but not those on the harbour line, officials said.

With waterlogged tracks, suburban services of both Central Railway and Western Railway were suspended early Wednesday morning.

Sumit Thakur, chief public relations officer, WR, said its suburban special services were fully restored between Churchgate and Bandra around 5pm.

The first slow corridor train from Churchgate to Virar departed at 4 pm, while the first slow train from Bandra to Churchgate started at 4.55 pm, he said.

Earlier in the day, the WR had resumed suburban services on the fast corridor, but slow corridor services between Churchgate-Bandra had remained suspended due to inundated tracks.

Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of CR, said suburban services between Dadar-Thane were resumed after water on the tracks in Dadar-Kurla section receded around 6 pm.

After more than 12 hours, traffic on the Central Railway's main line resumed fully, but Harbour line services were still suspended, he said.

The services between CSMT-Dadar stations fully resumed around 7.45 pm.

Common people are dependent on the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses, but the rains crippled the civic bus service too on Wednesday.

The BEST spokesperson said the buses on 100 routes were diverted via alternative routes at 32 locations.