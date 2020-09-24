Mumbai Rains: Transport services resume in city as rain intensity reduces

Mumbai: A day after heavy rains battered Mumbai and caused flooding in several areas, the city was limping back to normalcy on Thursday following resumption of rail and road transport services, officials said.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), rainintensity has reduced and there is no waterlogging anywhere in the metropolis. Mumbai's suburbs and neighbouring Navi Mumbai received over 100 mm rainfall in last 24 hours, an official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

The Santacruz observatory (in western suburbs) recorded 108.7 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ending at 8.30 am on Thursday while the Colaba observatory (in south Mumbai) recorded 50.4 mm rain during the period, it said.