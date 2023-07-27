WATCH: DCM Fadnavis Assures Action Against Twitter User Over Offensive Remarks Against Savitribai Phule

Devendra Fadnavis | Photo Credit: PTI

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday (July 27) assured the legislative assembly of action against the Twitter handle that posted derogatory remarks against social reformer Savitribai Phule. He also said that Maharashtra Police is in touch with Elon Musk owned Twitter India and will soon identify the accounts behind the derogatory remarks.

Fadnavis Speaks Over Derogatory Remarks Against Phule in Assembly

Devendra Fadnavis, while responding to a question by National Congress Party (NCP) leader Jitendra Awhad during Question hour, said that cases have been filed against the Twitter handles that published disrespectful articles against the social reformer. He also said that information has been sought from Twitter to take action against the accused who wrote offensively about Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule. Letters have been written three times so far to Twitter India and strict action will be taken against these accused in any case.

Fadnavis also named the Twitter Handles against whom the cases has been filed. He further stated that the Police is awaiting reply from Twitter and strong action will be taken against the people behind Twitter handle @bharadwajspeaks and digital platforms Indic Tales and Hindu Post. Devendra Fadnavis' reply was however strongly objected by Maharashtra Congress President Balasaheb Thorat.

Balasaheb Thorat Objects Fadnavis' Reply

He asked, "What did Rahul Gandhi say that he was given a two-year jail sentence and why such non-action now?" Thorat was referring to Gandhi's conviction by a Surat court in March in a criminal defamation case over his "Modi surname" remark which subsequently led to his disqualification as a Lok Sabha member.

The opposition staged a walkout in protest against Fadnavis's reply. Condemning the opposition's stand, the deputy CM said there can be no politics over the respect and dignity of an icon like Savitribai Phule. In response to another question on illegal buildings in Dombivali, a township on Mumbai's outskirts, being claimed as structures certified by the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority, Fadnavis appealed to home buyers to visit the RERA website to check if the building they wish to book their homes in is certified and not get swayed by advertisements.

(With PTI Inputs)

