Mumbai: Savitribai Hospital Initiates Inquiry Against Nurse for Allegedly Taping Newborn's Mouth

The Savitribai Phule hospital has launched an inquiry into the alleged incident where nurse Savita Bhoir taped the mouth of a newborn on June 2. Additionally, a notice will be sent to the Indian Paediatric Network Ltd (INPL), which has been managing the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) on a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model since August 2021. The notice seeks an explanation regarding nurses' mistreatment and brutal behaviour towards patients and their babies.

Patient Alleges Incompetence of Trainee Nurses

The patient has further claimed that trainee nurses lack the necessary skills to administer injections, including insulin, as evident from multiple needle marks on the baby's hand. In response, the hospital administration has issued warning notices to other nurses, instructing them to provide proper care or face strict action.

Hospital's Response and Suspension of Nurse

Dr. Chandrakant Kadam, the recently appointed Dean of Savitribai Phule Maternity Home, confirmed the initiation of an inquiry against the nurse involved in mistreating the baby and mothers. The nurse has been suspended until the completion of the investigation. The INPL, responsible for providing manpower to the NICU, has been asked to submit a report regarding the complaint against the nurse.

Priya Kamble, the baby's mother, has expressed concerns about the nurses' capability in handling babies, citing their lack of knowledge in administering insulin and saline. She observed multiple injection marks on her baby's hand, which she believes indicates the negligent attitude of the nurses.

Indian Paediatric Networks Response and Ongoing Inquiry

Dr. Atish Laddad, co-founder of the Indian Paediatric Network Ltd, responsible for managing the NICU, stated that they have not found any suspicious or inappropriate behavior in the CCTV footage. However, they are conducting their own inquiry and will submit a complete report to the BMC. The nurse involved has been instructed not to return to work until the investigation is concluded.

The hospital has faced prior controversies, notably in December 2022, when four infants died due to septic shock within a week in the NICU. As a result, Eknath Shinde, who was then the state urban development minister, suspended the medical officer involved and initiated a high-level inquiry into the matter.