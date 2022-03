Mumbai: A biker fell into a 'nalla' (drain) in Malad's Malvani area after seemingly losing control over his vehicle. The incident which took place on Friday, March 25, 2022, was captured on CCTV.

(More details awaited)

ALSO READ Mumbai airport's air traffic to soar as international flights resume regular operations

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:51 PM IST