Mumbai airport's air traffic to soar as international flights resume regular operations

Mumbai: After a COVID-19 pandemic-induced hiatus of over two years, regular international flights are set to resume from Sunday with airports and airlines getting ready for normal overseas operations.



Since May 2020, flight operations were being carried out with around 37 countries under bilateral "air bubble arrangements." However, from midnight, today, scheduled international flights have restarted.

Under the bubble arrangement, Mumbai airport handled about 98 international arrivals and departures daily carrying about 16,500 passengers. However, in the coming weeks, the airport will handle 238 daily international flights, which is an increase of 143 percent, a Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) spokesperson told TOI.

Flights to Warsaw, Moscow, Helsinki, Ho Chi Minh City and Hanoi are among the new international launches from Mumbai this summer.

As per the report, Emirates will resume its pre-pandemic flight frequencies to India from April 1, 2022, with 170 weekly flights to nine cities. SriLankan Airlines too will resume 88 flights per week, Malaysian Airlines will also resume 25 weekly flights, and Finnair will launch flights to Mumbai from July.

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 12:01 PM IST