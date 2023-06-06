 WATCH: Alert Railway Official Saves Elderly Woman's Life At Mumbai's Wadala Station
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: Alert Railway Official Saves Elderly Woman's Life At Mumbai's Wadala Station

WATCH: Alert Railway Official Saves Elderly Woman's Life At Mumbai's Wadala Station

In a CCTV footage shared by the Central Railways on Tuesday morning, it can be seen that the alert railway official rushed to help the elderly woman, pulling her away from the moving local train just in the nick of time.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, June 06, 2023, 08:06 AM IST
article-image
Still from the CCTV showing the woman (lying close to the local train) being pulled away in the nick of time | Twitter@Central_Railway

A ticket collector at Mumbai's Wadala station saved a senior woman's life thanks to his alertness and quick thinking. In a CCTV footage shared by the Central Railways on Tuesday morning, it can be seen that the alert railway official rushed to help a senior citizen who otherwise would have fallen between the train and the platform. The other people at the railway station also helped the woman and pulled her away from the train just in the nick of time.

Read Also
Palghar: Cop saves elderly man who fell into gap between train and platform in Vasai; video surfaces
article-image

The ticket collector (TC) who saved the senior woman's life was identified as Sudhir Kumar Manjhi by the Central Railways. The elderly woman who was rescued is one Sadhna Pathane. According to the Central Railways, the daughter of the elderly woman thanked the alert railway official for his kindness.

Read Also
Watch video: Prompt action by ticket checking staff saves life of man who slipped while trying to...
article-image

First to rush to help

The CCTV footage is of Sunday (as per the day mentioned on the video). The video shows the usual rush among passengers for getting into the local train. However, as the train begins to run, an elderly woman falls very close to the gap between the train and the platform. Though the ticket collector was not close to the woman, he notices the incident and rushes to help the woman, shows the CCTV.

Other passengers chip in to help

He immediately reaches the elderly woman and by this time, the people standing near the woman also realised what had happened. The woman is immediately pulled away from the running train, which has now caught speed. The entire incident was captured on the CCTV. The woman and her daughter thanked the alert railway official for saving her life.

Read Also
WATCH: RPF personnel saves woman, her baby from going under running local train in Mumbai’s...
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Cyclone Biperjoy: IMD Says Low-Pressure Area to Intensify over Arabian Sea in Next 24 Hours

Cyclone Biperjoy: IMD Says Low-Pressure Area to Intensify over Arabian Sea in Next 24 Hours

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Gets New MD, Joint Managing Director

Navi Mumbai: CIDCO Gets New MD, Joint Managing Director

FPJ Impact: Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Urges MahaRERA to Blacklist, Penalise Developers in Deregistered...

FPJ Impact: Mumbai Grahak Panchayat Urges MahaRERA to Blacklist, Penalise Developers in Deregistered...

Mumbai News: 3-year-old Girl Dies in Lalbaug-Parel Flyover Accident

Mumbai News: 3-year-old Girl Dies in Lalbaug-Parel Flyover Accident

Mumbai Crime: Man Held in Sewree For Bludgeoning Wife to Death

Mumbai Crime: Man Held in Sewree For Bludgeoning Wife to Death