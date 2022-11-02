WATCH: RPF personnel saves woman, her baby from going under running local train in Mumbai’s Mankhurd

RPF Constable saves passengers |

Mumbai: An official of the RPF, in an act of bravery, saved a woman and her child from going under a local train on Tuesday, November 1. The incident happened around 12 pm when the lady at Mankhurd railway station tried to board the overcrowded train.

RPF constable Akshay Soye of Central Railway's Mumbai division was attending the official work at the station when he spotted the woman along with her child boarding a running train.

Unfortunately, the woman slipped between the gap on the platform while boarding the train and Soye rushed to his assistance. The officer took the baby away and he rolled onto to the other side as the other passengers rushed to help the distressed mother.

The commuters dragged her onto the platform to save the mother.

RPF (CR) saved 62 persons in last nine months

Central Railway RPF personnel, as a part of "Mission Jeevan Rakshak", have saved 62 lives so far over Central Railway from January to September 2022, at times even risking their own life. Some visuals of these lifesaving incidents have become very popular in Print & Electronic Media and have gone viral on social media.

Out of these 62 incidents, 24 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered in the Mumbai Division alone.14 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered in the Nagpur Division,12 cases of lifesaving incidents in the Pune Division, 8 cases in the Bhusaval Division and 4 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered with Solapur Division.

Amidst the challenges like preventing criminal activities etc, they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers.

The alert RPF in most cases, has saved the lives of those passengers, who are sometimes negligent and face danger while boarding or alighting running trains.