e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiWATCH: RPF personnel saves woman, her baby from going under running local train in Mumbai’s Mankhurd

WATCH: RPF personnel saves woman, her baby from going under running local train in Mumbai’s Mankhurd

While boarding the overcrowded running local train, the woman lost her balance and fell into the gap between the platform and the track. The RPF constable Akshay Soye rescued her child meanwhile the passengers rushed to her help.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Wednesday, November 02, 2022, 03:59 PM IST
article-image
RPF Constable saves passengers |
Follow us on

Mumbai: An official of the RPF, in an act of bravery, saved a woman and her child from going under a local train on Tuesday, November 1. The incident happened around 12 pm when the lady at Mankhurd railway station tried to board the overcrowded train.

RPF constable Akshay Soye of Central Railway's Mumbai division was attending the official work at the station when he spotted the woman along with her child boarding a running train.

Read Also
Western Railway RPF of Mumbai Division nabs 428 suspects involved in different cases under Operation...
article-image

Unfortunately, the woman slipped between the gap on the platform while boarding the train and Soye rushed to his assistance. The officer took the baby away and he rolled onto to the other side as the other passengers rushed to help the distressed mother.

The commuters dragged her onto the platform to save the mother.

RPF (CR) saved 62 persons in last nine months

Central Railway RPF personnel, as a part of "Mission Jeevan Rakshak", have saved 62 lives so far over Central Railway from January to September 2022, at times even risking their own life. Some visuals of these lifesaving incidents have become very popular in Print & Electronic Media and have gone viral on social media.

Out of these 62 incidents, 24 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered in the Mumbai Division alone.14 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered in the Nagpur Division,12 cases of lifesaving incidents in the Pune Division, 8 cases in the Bhusaval Division and 4 cases of lifesaving incidents were registered with Solapur Division.

Amidst the challenges like preventing criminal activities etc, they keep a close watch on the safety of passengers.

The alert RPF in most cases, has saved the lives of those passengers, who are sometimes negligent and face danger while boarding or alighting running trains.

Read Also
Western Railway’s RPF takes several steps for the prevention of cattle run over cases near railway...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Nashik: State transport bus catches fire; driver's swift thinking saves all passengers

Nashik: State transport bus catches fire; driver's swift thinking saves all passengers

Mumbai updates: Low response compels BMC to withdraw Rs 5,800 cr tender for city roads concretising

Mumbai updates: Low response compels BMC to withdraw Rs 5,800 cr tender for city roads concretising

WATCH: RPF personnel saves woman, her baby from going under running local train in Mumbai’s...

WATCH: RPF personnel saves woman, her baby from going under running local train in Mumbai’s...

Atul Khatri gets schooled by Mumbai Police, stand-up comedian's 't-shirt cheat code' to breach new...

Atul Khatri gets schooled by Mumbai Police, stand-up comedian's 't-shirt cheat code' to breach new...

Mumbai: The importance of Andheri By-poll on November 3

Mumbai: The importance of Andheri By-poll on November 3