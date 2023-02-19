Shiv Sena Row: Big claim! '₹ 2,000 crore changed hands for bow and arrow name & symbol,' says Sanjay Raut

WATCH: ₹ 2,000 crore changed hands for Shiv Sena name, symbol, claims Sanjay Raut | ANI

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut claimed on Sunday that financial deals worth over Rs 2,000 crore had already been completed for the original 'Shiv Sena' name and 'Bow-and-Arrow' emblem.

"I have credible information... I am confident... This is merely the primary figure, and it is 100% correct," Raut tweeted.

"This is unprecedented in the country's history... Some more revelations will be made soon," said Raut, in an allegation that can be viewed as pointing fingers at the Election Commission of India (ECI).

#WATCH | The party, the leader & the dishonest group that bids Rs 50 cr for MLAs, Rs 100 cr for MPs & Rs 50 lahks to 1 cr to buy our councillors. How much it would bid to take our name & symbol, you decide? My info is Rs 2,000 Crores: Sanjay Raut, Uddhav Thackeray faction leader pic.twitter.com/QZBPnwtn7A — ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2023

ECI grants 'Shiv Sena' name and symbol to the breakaway faction Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena

The Sena (UBT) Chief Spokesperson's explosive claims came just two days after the ECI granted the 'Shiv Sena' name and symbol to the breakaway faction Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde.

Raut's surprising remarks came a day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) urged the Bombay High Court on Saturday to cancel the MP's and others' 'perverse' bail.

He was detained on August 1 in connection with the Patrawala Chawl deal for alleged corruption and money laundering and was released on November 9.

