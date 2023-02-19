Uddhav Thackeray to approach SC on Feb 20 after EC declares Shinde faction as 'real' Shiv Sena | FPJ

Uddhav Thackeray will be approaching the Supreme Court on Monday to challenge the Election Commission's decision of awarding the Shiv Sena name and symbol to the faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

On Saturday, Shiv Sena (UBT) President Uddhav Thackeray called the Election Commission of India a "slave" of the Centre and vowed to finish off the "thieves" who have been given the original "Shiv Sena" name and "Bow-and-Arrow" symbol.

Thieves have stolen name and symbol

"These thieves have stolen the name and symbol of Balasaheb Thackeray's party... It was done on the eve of Maha Shivratri today and Shivaji Jayanti tomorrow. But my 'Sainiks' (soldiers) are with me. We shall not rest till we bury these robbers in the elections," roared Thackeray amidst loud rounds of applause.

"Even the ECI commissioners are behaving like Modi's slaves... probably they may be rewarded with some plum posts after retirement... But the people of Maharashtra know very well who is genuine... I challenge these stealers to come for the electoral battle with the 'Bow-and-Arrow'... We will confront you with our 'Flaming Torch', and teach you a lesson," Thackeray dared the Shinde group.

Citing precedents, the former chief minister claimed that in the past similar disputes took place in the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the AIADMK, but never was the original party name or symbol given to the breakaway faction, but this time, "the ECI gave our name-symbol to those thieves," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray imitates Balasaheb

Taking to the streets and interacting directly with the grassroot workers, Thackeray stood atop a vehicle to address an impromptu rally at the Kalanagar Junction in Bandra east.

On October 30, 1968, his father, the late Balasaheb Thackeray, stood on the roof of a car to deliver a public speech to a large group of his supporters, photos of which have surfaced on social media today, drawing comparisons to Uddhav Thackeray's meeting on Saturday.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)