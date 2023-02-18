Mumbai: Uddhav appeals to cadres gathered outside Matoshree to

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray greets party workers outside Matoshree in Bandra, Mumbai. | Image credit: @ShivSenaUBT_

Mumbai: In a highly aggressive speech, Uddhav Thackeray appealed to his cadre to defeat Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP in upcoming polls. He said, "The Shiv Dhanushya (Arrow and Bow) is stolen on the day of Maha Shiv Ratri. Now you know who the thieves are. Let's defeat them in upcoming elections."

He also challenged the BJP and PM Narendra Modi and said if they think they can finish off Shiv Sena by utilising all the agencies and constitutional bodies, then they don't know what they are getting into.

Huge number of Shiv Sainiks gathered at Matoshree in Mumbai to support Thackeray.

After losing the party’s name and symbol to Shinde, Uddhav has seemingly become aggressive. Thousands of Shiv Sainiks arrived at Matoshree in Bandra, Mumbai to Uddhav. He and his son Aaditya Thackeray met with party workers the whole day. For twice Uddhav spoke to his party workers. First outside his home and second on the road outside his home. Both the times he asked party workers to not get disturbed and lose confidence.

Uddhav: ‘Will show who is the Mard’

"Be firm. People are with us. The BJP and Shinde have no courage to go to polls with their name. That's why they have stolen our name and symbol. But let them come with Dhanush Ban (arrow and bow) and we will go with Mashaal (flaming torch). We will show who is the Mard in this battle," said Uddhav.

Talking about the BJP, Uddhav said they want us to be their servant. "Balasaheb has taught us self respect. Shiv Sena and Shiv Sainik will not bow down before these parties. They will now realise that they have thrown stones on bee hives. These (cadres) are bees and they will now bite BJP and Shinde," he added.

BJP wants to loot Mumbai, says Uddhav

During his interaction Uddhav made serious allegations against BJP. He said that the BJP is eying the money of BMC. "They have eyes on Mumbai's richness. They want to loot here. This Shinde group has joined them in this loot. They are betraying Mumbai and Maharashtra. It is time to be alert and not allow them to loot the city," said Uddhav to his cadre.

The former Maharashtra CM also called names to commissioners at Election Commission. "I cannot be your gulam. Recently one judge got to be the Governor after retirement from court. Don't know something like this could have been kept for you by the BJP. But I challenge you now, neither you nor your owner (BJP) will decide who should control Shiv Sena. This prerogative is of the owner of Maharashtra - the people of Maharashtra. And they will show you to whom Shiv Sena really belongs," he said.

“People will defeat fake workers in elections”

He also said that there was a time when people used to wear masks of Narendra Modi to seek votes. Today's situation is that Modi is trying to wear the mask of Balasaheb to seek votes. "They do not want the Shiv Sena family. They just want masks of Balasaheb. But people know who are the real workers of Balasaheb and who are fake. People will defeat fake workers in elections," he said.

The crowd was aggressive during the speech. It was using coarse words against Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis, Amit Shah and Narendra Modi.

Party workers across Mumbai and Thane, Raigad districts were coming to Matoshree to show solidarity to Uddhav Thackeray.

