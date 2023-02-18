After EC alloting party name, symbol to Eknath Shinde, can MLAs and MPs with Uddhav continue to work openly?

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, left, and former CM Uddhav Thackeray | File

Mumbai: After the Election Commission alloted party name and symbol to Eknath Shinde, the biggest dilemma before MLAs and MPs from Uddhav Thackeray camp, including the former Chief Minister’ son and current Worli MLA Aaditya Thackeray is whether to take a stand on the floor of the house against the Eknath Shinde government or keep mum.

The fear is that if they oppose the government and defy the whip they may lose their membership of the house . The Uddhav camp has 15 MLA s.

It also has four Members of Parliament in Lok Sabha and three in the Rajya Sabha. In the aftermath of the Election Commission's decision on Friday, the role of these MLAs and MPs can come under scrutiny. If the Shinde faction, which is now the official Shiv Sena, issues a whip on any issue, then it will be a very difficult situation for MLAs and MPs who belong to the Udhhav’s camp. If they defy the whip, the Shiv Sena could start legal action against them.

The anti-defection law at play

Ulhas Bapat, a noted expert on constitution told FPJ that in such a context, the Uddhav faction will have to establish their own group. "If MLAs and MPs come under pressure of anti-defection laws then they will have no choice but to resign and go before the people again. Let people decide who is right and wrong in this case," he said.

He also added that, “as of now as per the 10th schedule of the Constitution the situation may not be escalated to this level. "The case about anti defection is going on in the Supreme Court. Much will depend on the outcome of the case."

Shinde camp will try to persuade some MLAs

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha session is on while Maharashtra assembly's budget session will start from February 27th. Sources from Shinde camp told FPJ that efforts are on to take some MLAs on board out of the 15 left with Uddhav. "We do not want to escalate the situation. Also, no MLA wants to go for bypoll. So, we are trying to persuade a few MLAs to join the real Shiv Sena," said a person closely associated with development.

The issue of party office in parliament will also be solved with Election Commission judgment. Now Shiv Sena party office will go to Shinde group. South Central Mumbai MP Rahul Shewale is leader of the party in the LS. He said that the plea to allot the office will be made to the LS speaker.

Shiv Sena Bhavan at Shivaji Park in limbo

Meanwhile, the issue is also being discussed about the status of Shiv Sena Bhavan at Shivaji Park. The official Shiv Sena would like to take control over the building. But, there is a hitch.The building is owned by Shivai Trust whose chairman is Uddhav Thackeray. Hence, Shinde may like to have a new building for his party. It is learnt that Shinde supporter Sada Sarvankar has been asked to scout for suitable premises in Dadar.

