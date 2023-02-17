Uddhav Thackeray on EC giving Shiv Sena name, symbol to Shinde faction: 'PM should announce end of democracy from Red Fort'

Uddhav Thackeray | File Photo

Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, reacting to the EC's decision of giving the Shiv Sena name and symbol to Eknath Shinde faction, said the Prime Minister should announce end of democracy from Red fort.

"PM should announce from red fort that 75 years of freedom have ended and we have started authoritarianism instead of democracy," Uddhav Thackeray said in a press conference in Mumbai Friday evening.

"The government has been doing this 'dadagiri' for a while. To gain control over judiciary, the law minister and Rajya Sabha chairman have been speaking against it. They now want rights to appoint judges to courts," Thackeray said.

PM should show courage to declare that they, along with the help of all agencies, have ended democracy in country, the Sena (UBT) chief added.

"Today's decision by the EC is unexpected because this battle is being going on in the Supreme Court for six months now and regular hearings are going to take place from 21. And I had said it im the past that until and unless the SC gives its verdict on the issue, the EC should not give any order regarding this," Uddhav Thackeray said.

"If decisions are going to be taken on whose party is the right party or who does the party belong to based on number of elected representatives, then any rich person tomorrow could buy MLAs, MPs and takeover a party or even become a PM or CM, " Thackeray said in his attack against thr EC decision.

The Sena (UBT) chief, questioning the credibility of the EC's decision, said: " A case regarding appointment of EC chief filed by Prashant Bhushan is pending in the SC. He has questioned how an EC chief was appointed within 24 hours. Even I feel that procedure to appoint the EC chief should be made like that of appointing judges, and I will ask all opposition parties to demand for this."

"Some people must be feeling proud of giving recognition to a thief. But a thief is thief at the end of the day" Uddhav said, taking jibe at the Mindhe group, a named coined by him for the breakaway faction, for being nervous of facing polls

"I had challenged the gaddars and the BJP to declare all elections and face us. But looking at the timing of the decision, I think they will announce Municipal bodies elections in one or two months," Thackeray said.

Uddhav Thackeray expressed confidence that despite taking away the bow and arrow symbol, the Shinde faction and others would not be able to defeat them. "There were 100 Kauravas and 5 pandavs, yet they could not defeat them, " said Thackeray.

"We will go to Supreme Court against this. There's already hearing going on in this case. There's also a case over disqualification of MLAs. If constitution is followed, I am sure the court will give decision in our favour, Thackeray asserted.

"One union minister had said that bow and arrow symbol will be given to them. Even Deputy CM said the same thing. Looking at the decision today, one feels if there is some conspiracy and that they knew from the beginning who the symbol will be given to. People from such high levels have participated in this conspiracy, people are watching everything," Thackeray said.

Thackeray also appealed his followers and supporters not to be bogged down by this decision. "We will fight till the end. You don't have to feel disappointed. I am not disappointed."

